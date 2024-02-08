Wisconsin has been hit with its first-ever February tornado

The National Weather Service has confirmed the first-ever February tornado in the state of Wisconsin. The tornado was spotted Thursday just south of Madison. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports it is the first time a tornado was confirmed during the…

