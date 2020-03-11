Wisconsin has 2nd and 3rd confirmed Coronavirus cases

In less than 24 hours, Wisconsin Health officials confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. On Monday a person in Pierce County tested positive and has self-isolated at home. They were likely exposed to the virus while traveling within the United States. County health officials are working to contact people who’ve been in contact with […]

