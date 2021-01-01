Wisconsin had 4,859 COVID-19 deaths in 2020

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin stands at 4,859 for the year just ended. The state Department of Health Services reported on Thursday that COVID-19 was a factor in 41 more deaths. DHS reported 3,810 newly confirmed cases on Thursday, marking the third straight day of rising daily infections. Today’s #COVID19_WI update and […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.