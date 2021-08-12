Wisconsin grows modestly and more diverse while Milwaukee plummets to 1930s levels, Census data show
The state’s population grew 3.6% since 2010 to 5.9 million — lagging the national growth of 7.4% and less than half the rate of neighbor Minnesota.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Official in charge of Wisconsin's election review attends conspiracy-fueled symposium...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2021 at 10:06 PM
Former Justice Michael Gableman took the trip to South Dakota as he ramps up his taxpayer-funded review of an election that the courts have upheld.
-
Green Bay officers won't face charges for shooting man who killed two people at a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 12, 2021 at 9:28 PM
Three police officers shot and killed a 62-year-old man after he opened fire and killed two people inside Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar.
-
-
New census data offer first clues about how Wisconsin's congressional districts will...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2021 at 8:20 PM
The next congressional map will determine how much each party is advantaged or disadvantaged in each district or if any districts will be competitive.
-
Watch: Tornado touches down Tuesday night in Outagamie County town of Maine
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 12, 2021 at 7:47 PM
Antonio Hernandez of the Outagamie County town of Maine shot this video of a tornado touching down Tuesday night.
-
For the U.S. to fully realize the economic and cultural benefits of broadband, it must...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2021 at 4:52 PM
With its capacity for economic development and cultural connectedness, high-speed internet has become nearly essential to sustaining rural American life
-
Aaron Scott Headlines This Fridays Downtown Mauston Music Night
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2021 at 4:02 PM
-
Tornado Touches Down in Local Area
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2021 at 4:01 PM
-
Ascension Wisconsin gives bonuses to 'Healthcare Heroes' -- provided they don't belong to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2021 at 3:58 PM
Ascension Wisconsin carved out the nurses and other workers at Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee who belong to a union.
