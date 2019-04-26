Wisconsin Governor Stands By National Guard Leader Despite Call For Review

Governor Tony Evers says he is not questioning Adjutant General Donald Dunbar’s leadership of the Wisconsin National Guard, even though he is calling for a review of the Guard’s sexual misconduct policies. The U-S Air Force is currently investigating sexual assault and harassment allegations within a Wisconsin Air National Guard security unit. The allegations date back nearly 17 years. Evers and U-S Senator Tammy Baldwin announced this week their request for an extensive review has been granted.

Source: WRJC.com





