Wisconsin Governor Requests Federal Disaster Declaration

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is looking to Washington for help after severe storms, tornadoes and flooding left millions of dollars in damages last month. Evers sent a letter to President Trump requesting a federal disaster declaration for 18 counties and two tribes Monday. Damage assessments have put the losses at more than 19-and-a-half million dollars. If the declaration is forthcoming, it would help communities recover some costs, but wouldn’t do anything for business owners or homeowners.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.