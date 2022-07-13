Wisconsin governor election updates: Tony Evers says GOP will investigate 2020 'until Donald Trump is 6 feet under'
Four Republican candidates are competing to challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers in the 2022 Wisconsin governor’s election. Here are the latest developments.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Hobart man gets 15 years for setting multiple arson fires; victims describe destruction...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 13, 2022 at 8:09 PM
James Ambrosius told investigators he set one fire to hide a theft of drug money. Another was because he didn't like a truck owner's dog.
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Ron Johnson raised more than $7 million in second...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2022 at 7:56 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
-
John C. Andrews, Chilton man accused of hiding Starkie Swenson's corpse, has charge...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 13, 2022 at 7:09 PM
Calumet County District Attorney Nathan Haberman indicated that he might appeal the case or file new charges of obstructing justice.
-
Wisconsin governor election updates: Tony Evers says GOP will investigate 2020 'until...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2022 at 6:56 PM
Four Republican candidates are competing to challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers in the 2022 Wisconsin governor's election. Here are the latest developments.
-
Tim Michels, Wisconsin's GOP frontrunner for governor, isn't ruling out overturning...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2022 at 5:52 PM
"As a businessman, I just don't say that I'll do this or I'll do that. It's always about the details," Michels said .
-
9 Wisconsin men were charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection in Washington, D.C....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2022 at 5:40 PM
So far, four of the Wisconsin men have pleaded guilty to various charges. The others have upcoming hearings.
-
2022 Packers Road Trip sendoff at Lambeau Field
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 13, 2022 at 5:18 PM
Packers alumni will make stops in, New London, Wausau, La Crosse, Wisconsin Rapids and more to visit fans
-
With airfare more expensive than ever, here's how travelers flying out of Green Bay,...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 13, 2022 at 5:04 PM
The costs of domestic airfare has reached record highs since the start of the year. Why is traveling so expensive right now and how can travelers save money.
-
The pandemic only worsened the quality of life for family caregivers. It's an ongoing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 13, 2022 at 4:33 PM
Family caregivers have been pushed to brink throughout the pandemic, as adult day care centers shutter and trained professionals become less and less available.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.