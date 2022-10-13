Wisconsin governor election updates: Business execs praise Evers for pledging to accept election results
Republican Tim Michels is challenging Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers in the 2022 Wisconsin governor’s election. Here are the latest developments.
Police presence increased on Menominee Indian High School grounds after a man damaged...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 13, 2022 at 4:46 PM
A possibly armed male wearing a mask and black clothing is suspected of damaging buildings at Menominee Indian High School.
Wisconsin's special ed fund only covers a third of what schools spend. See what it means...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2022 at 3:55 PM
Districts with higher rates of poverty have more students with disabilities and must come up with more funds, a new report shows.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Down in polls, Mandela Barnes urges Barack Obama...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2022 at 3:48 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
These Gen Z candidates never considered running for office. Now they're trying to flip...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Assembly candidates Hannah Beauchamp-Pope and Joey Van Deurzen would be the youngest Wisconsin legislators if they won. They face long odds.
18 months after terms expired, GOP appointees to Wisconsin's technical college board...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Holdovers are emboldened to stay since the state Supreme Court ruled it's OK for political appointees to continue serving beyond their terms.
Food relief programs throughout the state are feeling the effects of inflation in their...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Wisconsin food relief programs, which rely on donations to help their communities, are being severely impacted as inflation raises food prices.
Brown County clerk of courts race pits incumbent Vander Leest against challenger...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Both candidates have served multiple terms on the Brown County Board but have different views on how well the Clerk of Courts Office has been run.
Ron Johnson opens 6-point lead over Mandela Barnes in U.S. Senate race, while Gov. Tony...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 12, 2022 at 10:35 PM
In the race for governor, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers held a 47% to 46% lead over Republican challenger Tim Michels, among likely voters.
