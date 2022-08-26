Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers weighs in on UW Health nurses' union effort, urges management to 'come to the table'
Differing interpretations of the law are pitting the governor and hundreds of nurses against UW Health administrators.
Hundreds of University of Wisconsin Health nurses vote to strike if union not recognized;...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2022 at 4:27 PM
The Madison-area UW hospitals and clinics employ 3,400 nurses, and many demand a return to bargaining rights they enjoyed before Act 10.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers weighs in on UW Health nurses' union effort, urges management...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2022 at 3:43 PM
Differing interpretations of the law are pitting the governor and hundreds of nurses against UW Health administrators.
Jurkowski, John J. Age 76 of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2022 at 2:41 PM
The hummingbirds are leaving Wisconsin for the year. Where are they going? Here's what we...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2022 at 2:31 PM
Hummingbirds are getting ready for their fall migration. Here's where they go.
Packers Foundation gives more than $1.5 million to Wisconsin community, sports and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Green Bay Packers foundation provided money to organizations in Brown, Dane, Milwaukee and Outagamie counties.
'I'm a changed man.' Assembly candidate from Bonduel vows to stay in race, despite...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2022 at 9:42 PM
Republican candidate Peter A. Schmidt insists he's still focused on helping others, "working to save taxpayers money." His party has disavowed him.
Exodus from public-sector jobs reached a 20-year high in 2021, a new report finds
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2022 at 8:48 PM
The Wisconsin Policy Forum report cites an aging population and strains from the COVID-19 pandemic for the net decline in public-sector workers.
Mandela Barnes: 'I'm not running for the Senate to join the Squad or any group of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2022 at 8:36 PM
Barnes pushed back against Republican ads tying him to progressive lawmakers Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Mauston Woman Competing in Senior Wisconsin Olympics at Age 75
by WRJC WebMaster on August 25, 2022 at 8:08 PM
