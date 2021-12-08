Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers seeks 100 FEMA workers, utilizes National Guard nurses for hospital staffing as COVID-19 surges
As of Tuesday, just 2.7% of the state’s ICU beds were available. The state reported more than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers seeks 100 FEMA workers, utilizes National Guard nurses for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 8, 2021 at 9:59 PM
As of Tuesday, just 2.7% of the state's ICU beds were available. The state reported more than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
-
'I'm scared. I'm worried. I'm overwhelmed.' How COVID-19 upended a Wausau teen's life
by Wausau Daily Herald on December 8, 2021 at 8:26 PM
Adriana Jasso, 18, relies on strength, resilience, friends and family to contend with the toll COVID-19 has brought to her family.
-
Interstate Accident Near Wisconsin Dells Claims A Life
by WRJC WebMaster on December 8, 2021 at 7:04 PM
-
Lawmaker Wants Wisconsin Horses, Buggies To Be Registered
by WRJC WebMaster on December 8, 2021 at 7:03 PM
-
Evers Awards $14 Million to Minor League Sports Teams, Movie Theaters & Camps
by WRJC WebMaster on December 8, 2021 at 7:03 PM
-
Walter C. Myers III, Age 80 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on December 8, 2021 at 7:02 PM
-
Two storm systems to hit Wisconsin Thursday to Saturday with biggest storm dropping 3 to...
by Stevens Point Journal on December 8, 2021 at 5:53 PM
A small storm system will hit the state on Thursday followed by a bigger system Friday that will drop several inches of snow across the state.
-
De Pere-area care facility resident sexually assaulted another, lawsuit says, and staff...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2021 at 5:00 PM
An attorney, representing a woman with Down syndrome and Alzheimer's, describes the facility's management of the event as "inexplicable."
-
Evers provides pandemic relief grants to movie theaters
by Bob Hague on December 8, 2021 at 4:11 PM
Wisconsin’s movie theatres, which have struggled through the coronavirus pandemic, have received a financial shot in the arm. Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday announced more than $10 million in pandemic relief grants to theaters. “We were […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.