Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he's unlikely to block schools from in-person classes this fall
The Democratic governor also dismissed as a “political stunt” a Republican proposal to get aid to people waiting for unemployment checks.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2020 at 1:04 AM
Trump reverses ruling that would have barred international students from online-only...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2020 at 12:57 AM
The news comes a day after Wisconsin joined a multistate lawsuit seeking to block the rule.
Milwaukee police DNC shopping list: 'Tactical gas delivery system,' pepper spray,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2020 at 11:00 PM
Milwaukee will pay for the gear out of a $50 million federal grant to secure the convention, to be held Aug. 17-20.
Colburn Pool limits 128 people per swim session to allow for social distancing this summer
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2020 at 10:01 PM
Colburn Pool hours are Monday-Friday 12-2, 2:30-4:30, and 5-7; Saturday-Sunday 11-1, 1:30-3:30 and 4-6.
Demolition kicks off the countdown to Popeyes' arrival in Green Bay | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2020 at 9:54 PM
Streetwise has started the countdown to Popeye's clock now that demolition of the old Burger House 41 building began on Tuesday.
As Green Bay schools plan to restart school amidst a pandemic, the school board will have...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2020 at 9:30 PM
The school district is on a tight schedule to finalize plans for the start of the school year, but one board member worries that parent voices aren't adequately represented.
Evers believes schools can reopen safely
by Bob Hague on July 14, 2020 at 9:20 PM
Governor Tony Evers believes K-12 schools in Wisconsin can open safely — if state residents do what they can to stay clear of COVID-19. “Whether you have your own children or not, I’m really encouraging you to take it easy. Be as […]
Tuesday COVID-19 numbers: another record day for new confirmed cases
by Bob Hague on July 14, 2020 at 9:12 PM
For a fourth time in six days, Wisconsin has its highest number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The Department of Health Services reported 964 positive tests out of 15,644 new test results from the previous 24 hours. The rate of new positive cases […]
Watch out, speeders: State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in Fond du Lac, Outagamie...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on July 14, 2020 at 8:20 PM
If weather conditions are unfavorable for flying, enforcement will go on as planned using patrol squads.
