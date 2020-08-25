Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is ordering the state legislature back to Madison for a special session to take up police reform legislation he introduced earlier this year. The move comes following the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a Kenosha police officer.

“We must begin the long but important path toward ensuring our state and our country start to live up to our promises of equity and justice,” Evers said.

The Democratic governor was joined by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes for livestream Monday to announce the executive order, requiring lawmakers to meet. The session is set to start at noon on August 31.

“I am urging the Legislature to rise to this occasion and give this special session the urgent and productive effort this moment demands and that the people of Wisconsin deserve,” the governor continued.

Evers initially introduced his plan back in June following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, and the subsequent protests. (Breakdown of the proposals is listed below)

The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. Sunday and was captured from across the street on cellphone video that was posted online.

In the footage, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire while Blake has his back turned.

During the news conference, Barnes said the footage is now etched into his mind.

“This was not an accident, this felt like some sort of vendetta taken out on a member of our community,” he said.

Barnes called the legislation a first step, but added that “doing nothing is not an option.”

Sunday night’s shooting led to violent overnight protests in Kenosha, resulting in widespread damage and multiple fires. In response, Evers used the news conference to recognize more protests were likely and to urge demonstrators to do so peacefully – and with masks and proper social distancing.

“Every person should be able to make their voices heard and report on these calls to action without any fear of being unsafe,” he said.

Source: WRJC.com







