Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is ordering the state legislature back to Madison for a special session
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is ordering the state legislature back to Madison for a special session to take up police reform legislation he introduced earlier this year. The move comes following the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a Kenosha police officer.
“We must begin the long but important path toward ensuring our state and our country start to live up to our promises of equity and justice,” Evers said.
The Democratic governor was joined by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes for livestream Monday to announce the executive order, requiring lawmakers to meet. The session is set to start at noon on August 31.
“I am urging the Legislature to rise to this occasion and give this special session the urgent and productive effort this moment demands and that the people of Wisconsin deserve,” the governor continued.
Evers initially introduced his plan back in June following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, and the subsequent protests. (Breakdown of the proposals is listed below)
The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. Sunday and was captured from across the street on cellphone video that was posted online.
In the footage, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire while Blake has his back turned.
During the news conference, Barnes said the footage is now etched into his mind.
“This was not an accident, this felt like some sort of vendetta taken out on a member of our community,” he said.
Barnes called the legislation a first step, but added that “doing nothing is not an option.”
Sunday night’s shooting led to violent overnight protests in Kenosha, resulting in widespread damage and multiple fires. In response, Evers used the news conference to recognize more protests were likely and to urge demonstrators to do so peacefully – and with masks and proper social distancing.
“Every person should be able to make their voices heard and report on these calls to action without any fear of being unsafe,” he said.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Aaron Rodgers, Cardi B, LeBron James and other celebs respond to Kenosha police shooting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2020 at 3:39 PM
Demi Lovato, 50 Cent, Camilla Cabello, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal are among several celebrities who condemned the shooting of Jacob Blake.
-
Lawsuit challenges Gov. Evers COVID-19 order, mask mandate
by WRJC WebMaster on August 25, 2020 at 3:38 PM
A conservative law firm is challenging Gov. Tony Evers emergency declaration issued in July requiring Wisconsinites to wear masks indoors, stating the governor overstepped his emergency powers. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty […]
-
Mourning Dove, Early Teal And Early Goose Seasons Open Sept. 1
by WRJC WebMaster on August 25, 2020 at 3:36 PM
Hunters can once again head to Wisconsin’s fields and marshes on Sept. 1 when the mourning dove, early teal and early Canada goose seasons open. To view a full list of waterfowl hunting seasons, consult the 2020 Wisconsin Hunting […]
-
Conservatives sue to knock down Tony Evers' health emergency, mask mandate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2020 at 3:35 PM
The lawsuit argues Gov. Tony Evers overstepped his authority in issuing a new public health emergency to mandate masks.
-
Kenosha police shoot man; video of incident appears to show officer firing several shots...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2020 at 3:23 PM
Jacob Blake was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, where he is in serious condition. The officers have been placed on leave.
-
Report: Jacob Blake's father says his son is paralyzed from waist down after he was shot...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2020 at 3:19 PM
According to Jacob Blake's father, quoted in the Chicago Sun-Times, his son is paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot by Kenosha police.
-
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is ordering the state legislature back to Madison for a special...
by WRJC WebMaster on August 25, 2020 at 2:43 PM
The Democratic governor was joined by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes for livestream Monday to announce the executive order, requiring lawmakers to meet. The session is set to start at noon on August 31.
-
Evers Orders Flags Half-staff
by WRJC WebMaster on August 25, 2020 at 2:39 PM
Flags will fly at half-staff Tuesday to honor a 19-year-old Marine from Oak Creek who died while on a training mission off the Southern California coast. Pfc. Evan A. Bath was killed on June 30 when an amphibious assault vehicle carrying 15 […]
-
Another Vernon County Motorcycle Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on August 25, 2020 at 2:35 PM
On August 23, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified about a motorcycle accident on State Highway 33 east of Ontario, WI. Greg Ontso, age 43, of Edgerton, WI was traveling east on State Highway 33. Ontso lost control on […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.