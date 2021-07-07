Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers challenges Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to a 'friendly wager' during the Bucks-Suns NBA Finals
The stakes might have just gotten even higher for the NBA Finals.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett challenge Arizona counterparts...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2021 at 3:31 PM
-
Rolewicz, Andrea E. Age 46 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 7, 2021 at 3:18 PM
-
A bill to make Colby the official state cheese is getting another chance at becoming a law
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2021 at 2:35 PM
The proposal to make Colby the official state cheese was also introduced in 2019 and 1997. The city of Colby in Wisconsin is the birthplace of the cheese.
-
No, Dr. Evil did not put microchips in the COVID-19 vaccine. Here are the facts behind 5...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2021 at 2:07 PM
Dr. Kevin Izard breaks down common fears about the COVID-19 vaccine, and the truth behind them.
-
Brown County doctors warn the spread of the Delta variant could lead to new mask rules if...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 7, 2021 at 1:44 PM
The Delta variant is most present in the northeast region of the state — making up nearly 2% of all variant cases found in positive coronavirus tests in the region, which is more than any other area, DHS data shows. […]
-
-
Wisconsin refugee arrivals are starting to pick up as Biden lifts refugee restrictions,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2021 at 11:01 AM
"The systems that were in place to normally assist refugees are not there right now. They're just gearing up again," said Alexander Durtka Jr.
-
What to know about training camp and other Packers events in July
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 7, 2021 at 4:56 AM
Training camp, 5K run/walk and shareholders meeting all on Packers' schedule in July.
-
Average COVID-19 cases at the lowest mark since March 2020
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2021 at 10:48 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases sits at 63, down 71 cases from a month ago and the lowest mark since March 22, 2020.
