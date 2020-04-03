Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers calls lawmakers into session days before election to stop in-person voting
The 11th hour request will likely be rejected by Republican lawmakers who control the Legislature.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-More News At Other Wisconsin Sites:
- Friday COVID 19 Updates60 mins ago
- Police logs: Caller reports stolen snowblower1 hour ago
- Gas is below $1 per gallon in some Wisconsin communities. Will others see similar prices? ...1 hour ago
- As other states look on, Wisconsin plows ahead with troubled election2 hours ago
- Griffin, Bary Eugene age 70 of Tomah2 hours ago
- iLEAD Governance Council Agenda3 hours ago
- U.S. District Judge extends absentee voting by 6 days6 hours ago
- Milwaukee museum announces Dr. Fauchi bobblehead6 hours ago
- State Ag Groups Urging USDA to Buy Surplus Dairy Products9 hours ago
- March Class III Milk Price Announced at $16.259 hours ago
- Senate Democratic Leader Shilling Not Running for Re-Election9 hours ago
- Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, April 2, 202023 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.