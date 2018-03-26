Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker signs $100 million school safety legislation Monday
Gov. Scott Walker signed a $100 million plan Monday that would help schools make their facilities more secure but would not put limits on guns.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
