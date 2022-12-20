Wisconsin Gov. Evers opposes GOP flat income tax cut plan

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is promising to veto any flat income tax cut plan passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, favoring instead his proposal to reduce taxes for the middle class by 10%. In an interview with The Associated Press on…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







