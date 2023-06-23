Wisconsin GOP lawmakers approve pay raise for state employees, especially corrections officers
Wisconsin Republican lawmakers have passed a plan to raise pay for state employees. The plan approved Thursday by Republicans who control the Legislature’s budget committee would increase pay by 4% and 2% respectively in each of the next two years.…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Republicans advance $3.5 billion income tax cut that focuses relief on highest earners in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2023 at 12:45 AM
Gov. Tony Evers has said he would not sign a budget that includes a tax cut for the state's wealthiest residents.
Gov. Tony Evers signs 5 bills to boost affordable housing. Here's what the measures do
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2023 at 11:10 PM
The laws are designed to tackle Wisconsin's affordable housing crisis and help grow the workforce.
New restaurant brings authentic tastes of Italy, Neapolitan pizzas to Ellison Bay in Door...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 22, 2023 at 9:36 PM
The chef at Della Porta Trattoria, a native of Naples, is one of 56 in the U.S. certified in making true Neapolitan pizzas.
Two Oconto establishments will lose their liquor license July 1 in City Council decision
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 22, 2023 at 8:54 PM
The city had 20 applications for the 18 Class B tavern licenses they had available, meaning two were going to be disappointed with their decision.
Piatek, Roberta E. Age 95 of Adams-Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM
Pick them before they're gone: Strawberry season is about to begin in Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 22, 2023 at 1:55 PM
Fresh strawberries are just about ripe for the picking. And the season typically lasts just three weeks, so get your fill while you can.
Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez is launching a podcast, emphasizing Medicaid expansion and housing
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2023 at 11:03 AM
Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez is using her public platform to launch a podcast that will promote policies championed by the Evers administration.
Lawmakers look to include more Hmong American studies in Wisconsin schools
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2023 at 11:02 AM
The bill has bipartisan support but hasn't been given a hearing in the state Senate.
Most states offer a year of Medicaid coverage to postpartum women. Wisconsin Republicans...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2023 at 10:03 AM
Five Republicans on the committee writing the state budget support a bill to expand postpartum Medicaid. But they voted against including it in the budget.
