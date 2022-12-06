Wisconsin GOP congressmen call on Tony Evers to ban TikTok for state purposes
The state’s six Republican congressional lawmakers sent a letter Tuesday to Evers urging the governor to “lead by example and delete TikTok from your own devices.”
Two teenagers charged with attempted homicide in shooting of Green Bay man on east side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 6, 2022 at 5:27 PM
An 18- and 16-year-old face charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime and bail jumping.
Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/5
by WRJC WebMaster on December 6, 2022 at 5:03 PM
Hillsboro Boys BB Downs De Soto to Remain Perfect
by WRJC WebMaster on December 6, 2022 at 5:01 PM
Wisconsin's Republican D.C. delegation urges Tony Evers to order TikTok deleted from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 6, 2022 at 4:45 PM
The letter follows warnings from U.S. intelligence officials that TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing app, poses a potential national security risk.
With Republicans in the Senate minority, Ron Johnson says he'll coordinate with House on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Johnson has met with leading House Republicans Jim Jordan and James Comer on pushing congressional investigations.
Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol' gets the radio show treatment at Third Avenue PlayWorks
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 6, 2022 at 11:11 AM
This fun adaptation of the classic holiday story will have five veterans of Door County theater giving voice to 40 roles, along with sound effects.
State of Mind: Can being religious improve your mental health?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Wisconsin scholars and therapists address a reader's question about what roles spirituality and religion can play in our mental health.
Starling, Fredrick (Fritz) August Age 78 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on December 5, 2022 at 9:55 PM
Price, Rose Marie Age 59 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 5, 2022 at 9:46 PM
