Wisconsin GOP chairman Brian Schimming referenced in Georgia indictment of Trump
A Georgia grand jury indicted 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump and several allies, including Wisconsin chairman Brian Schimming.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM
A Georgia grand jury indicted 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump and several allies.
Maui wildfire relief efforts are getting help from a new Door County Candle fundraiser
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 15, 2023 at 6:42 PM
The business that became known worldwide for its Ukraine Candle is now selling a passion fruit-scented candle with proceeds going to the Red Cross.
The Donald Trump Georgia indictment: Everything you need to know in one place
by USA TODAY on August 15, 2023 at 6:03 PM
The Fulton Country Trump indictment uses RICO charges to tie Trump together with several co-conspirators. Here's what happens next.
HS Football Preview – 2023 Necedah Cardinals
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM
Lauterbach, Eleanor P. Age 88 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2023 at 2:06 PM
Wuerzberger, Kathleen L. Age 76 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2023 at 2:04 PM
Bice: Dozens reverse Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley's edits to her Wikipedia page
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 15, 2023 at 11:02 AM
For months, Bradley has been quietly editing the details of her personal Wikipedia page to remove information critical of her and her rulings.
Green Bay prison is overrun with mice, inmate advocates say
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Prisoner advocates say the aging Green Bay Correctional Institution is plagued with mice, but prison officials say the issue has been addressed.
Two factors have pushed Wisconsin teachers from classrooms: Act 10 and COVID
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 15, 2023 at 10:04 AM
Wisconsin public schools are facing declining enrollment, but it's unlikely that's a substantial factor in so many teachers leaving the profession.
