Wisconsin GOP billing taxpayers almost twice as much as Democratic governor for lawyers in lame-duck lawsuits
Taxpayers will pay the lead attorney for GOP lawmakers $500 an hour, according to contracts released Friday under the state's open records law. The law firm Tony Evers has hired is charging taxpayers $275 an hour.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
