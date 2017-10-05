Wisconsin GOP bill forces police to share student records
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police would have to notify school administrators whenever they arrest a student for a violent crime under a Republican bill that would relax juvenile criminal record confidentiality.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
