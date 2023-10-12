Wisconsin GOP approves transgender sports restrictions, set to outlaw gender-affirming surgery
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly have passed legislation that would limit transgender athletes’ participation in high school and college sports. The chamber approved the bills Thursday. The legislation is part of a wave of Republican-backed legislation nationwide to roll…
Politico report: Van Orden curses during White House briefing
by Bob Hague on October 12, 2023 at 7:25 PM
A Wisconsin congressman is again being accused of inappropriate behavior. Politico reports that during a Wednesday White House briefing on the Israel/Hamas war, 3rd District Republican Derrick Van Orden cursed directly at the briefers, prompting […]
PFAS bill ready for state Senate vote
by Bob Hague on October 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM
Legislation addressing “forever chemicals” is ready for a state Senate vote after passing the Committee on Natural Resources and Energy on Wednesday. “It really is focused on helping people get drinking water in both rural areas […]
Rich Baumann to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on October 12, 2023 at 4:51 PM
Mile Bluff Hosting Health Fair October 19th
by WRJC WebMaster on October 12, 2023 at 4:51 PM
Accident Near Lake Delton Claims Life of California Man
by WRJC WebMaster on October 12, 2023 at 4:50 PM
Madison Police Chief calls shooting that killed teen “cowardly”
by Raymond Neupert on October 11, 2023 at 9:19 PM
Madison police chief Shon Barnes is calling a Tuesday night attack on a Madison apartment building that killed a teenage girl “cowardly”. Barnes showed off surveillance footage of a group of people shooting randomly at the building. […]
Chippewa County Board votes to continue investigating sheriff for misconduct
by Raymond Neupert on October 11, 2023 at 5:58 PM
Chippewa County Board supervisors took no action Tuesday night to remove Sheriff Travis Hakes from office. Hakes is accused of misconduct in office, and he defended himself at a hearing. Supervisor Rob Teuteberg said the county needs to look into […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 10/10
by WRJC WebMaster on October 11, 2023 at 4:49 PM
Royall Volleyball Wins SBC Championship Defeating Wonewoc-Center
by WRJC WebMaster on October 11, 2023 at 4:48 PM
