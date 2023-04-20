Wisconsin funds UW System and technical colleges differently: One ranks 43rd nationally, the other ranks 5th

Wisconsin’s technical schools rank fifth best in terms of funding, while the University of Wisconsin System ranks 43rd, according to a new report.

     

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com



