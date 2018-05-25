Wisconsin fugitive captured after days in the woods

An armed and dangerous fugitive who led law enforcement on a five-day manhunt after a fatal shooting last week in Rusk County was captured without incident Wednesday morning. According to the Ladysmith News, Preston Kraft had a weapon with him when he was arrested, but Chief Deputy Phil Grassmann reported that he offered no resistance. […]

Source: WRN.com

