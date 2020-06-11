Wisconsin football lands another top defensive recruit

Paul Chryst’s Wisconsin football team has landed another top defensive recruit on Thursday. T.J. Bollers, a four-star defensive end and the No. 147 overall player in the Class of 2021, committed to the Badgers over Nebraska, Iowa State and Alabama. Bollers is from Clear Creek Amana High School in Tiffin, Iowa. He is the eighth-ranked […]

