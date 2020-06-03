Wisconsin FFA Virtual Convention Rescheduled for July 6-10

The Wisconsin FFA board of directors has provided an update on its plans to celebrate the year’s accomplishments in lieu of an in-person state convention this summer.

Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.