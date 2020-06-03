Wisconsin FFA Virtual Convention Rescheduled for July 6-10
The Wisconsin FFA board of directors has provided an update on its plans to celebrate the year’s accomplishments in lieu of an in-person state convention this summer.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
While battling cancer, he would sleep with his fishing pole. Then he caught an enormous...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2020 at 12:30 PM
Story of Brussels fisherman's cancer battle ends with him landing the biggest muskie of his life and living to brag about it.
Insight FS Donates $10,000 to Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Program
on June 3, 2020 at 11:34 AM
The Jefferson-based Insight FS has made a substantial contribution toward the Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Program.
Farm Bureau YFA Seeking Excellence in Ag Award Applicants
on June 3, 2020 at 11:34 AM
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau's Young Farmer and Agriculturist Program is taking applications for its 2020 Excellence in Agriculture Award competition.
National Jersey Heifer Sale to be Held Online on June 26
on June 3, 2020 at 11:34 AM
Jersey Marketing Service is preparing for the 2020 National Heifer Sale, which will be held with online bidding capabilities during the evening of June 26.
DNR Revises High Capacity Well Review Process
on June 3, 2020 at 11:34 AM
Now that Attorney General Josh Kaul issued a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources withdrawing a 2016 opinion by his predecessor concerning the agency's authority to consider the environmental impacts of certain high capacity well […]
'We couldn't stay silent on this one': Wisconsin's Mars Cheese Castle added 'I can't...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2020 at 6:24 AM
The longtime shop just off of I-94 in Kenosha County is typically known for its Wisconsin cheese, sausage, gift boxes and Kringle — not its activism.
Thousands without power after severe thunderstorms hit central, northeastern and southern...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 3, 2020 at 4:24 AM
More than 31,000 Wisconsin homes were without power Tuesday night. Severe thunderstorms brought down trees and power lines in some counties.
Green Bay City Council extends 9 p.m. curfew until Monday as protests continue over...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2020 at 3:39 AM
Green Bay's curfew will start at 9 p.m. each night and end at 6 a.m. the next morning until Monday at 6 a.m.
