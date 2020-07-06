Wisconsin FFA Online Convention Kicks-Off Today
Hundreds of agriculture students from across the state will be spending a lot of time on their phones and computers today watching the first segments of the Wisconsin FFA Online Convention.
One Dead in Iowa County Vehicle vs. Tractor Accident
on July 6, 2020 at 11:05 AM
A multi-vehicle accident involving a farm tractor has left one man dead and several injured in southern Wisconsin over the weekend.
Application Period Open for COVID Food Security Support Grants
on July 6, 2020 at 11:05 AM
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture is inviting food banks and pantries to apply for COVID-19 Food Security Network Support Grants.
PDPW Holding 14th Week of Dairy Signal Programs
on July 6, 2020 at 11:05 AM
The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin has released its speaker and content line-up for this week's Dairy Signal online webcasts.
WFBF Annual Meeting Offering Online Option to Members
on July 6, 2020 at 11:05 AM
Though it is still many months away, organizers of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation's annual meeting have decided to offer members the option to take part in the conference virtually if they do not feel comfortable attending in person.
Appleton garage fire displaces residents on Walden Avenue
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 6, 2020 at 10:27 AM
Fire crews responded around 6:45 p.m. Sunday to the 1200 block of Walden Avenue, according to the Appleton Fire Department.
Protesters call for Grand Chute to fire police officer over social media posts, about 50...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 5, 2020 at 11:11 PM
In the aftermath of George Floyd's death, scrutiny of law enforcement continues with about 50 protesters on Sunday demanding a police officer in Grand Chute be fired for racist tweets.
Green Bay's Mason Street bridge over East River to close Monday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2020 at 11:04 PM
Traffic will be detoured to Baird Street and Main Street, and drivers will be able to access businesses and homes in the area.
Protesters gather at Grand Chute Police Department
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 5, 2020 at 10:42 PM
Protesters gather in Grand Chute to push for removal of a Grand Chute police officer
