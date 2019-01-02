Wisconsin FFA Foundation Seeking Operations Manager
The Wisconsin FFA Foundation is in the process of looking for a new part-time operations manager.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
News At Other State Sites:
- The Wisconsin football fan's guide to the NFL playoffs, with connections to every tea...9 hours ago
- Tony Evers says it will take a lawsuit to get him to go along with lame-duck legislation9 hours ago
- Evers hopes to ‘bridge the gap’ on transportation funding issue10 hours ago
- DIVISION 5 BOYS BASKETBALL BRACKETOLOGY10 hours ago
- Hagedorn, Neubauer to face each other in race to replace retiring Wisconsin Justice Shirle...10 hours ago
- DIVISION 4 LOCAL BOYS BASKETBALL BRACKETOLOGY11 hours ago
- DIVISION 3 BOYS BASKETBALL LOCAL BRACKETOLOGY13 hours ago
- Walker to spread the right’s message24 hours ago
- Low carb? Low fat?24 hours ago
- FURRY FINISH24 hours ago
- Bucks hold NBA’s best win percentage, beat Detroit1 day ago
- Marquette drops Big East opener1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.