Wisconsin FFA Foundation Raises Over $482,000
Financial support for the Wisconsin FFA during the past year has reached a near-record high, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
-
Brown Co. coronivirus: A negative COVID-19 test does not mean you can cut quarantine short
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 12, 2020 at 11:19 AM
Northeastern Wisconsin now has 38 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, a number not seen since spring, with Marinette and Oconto counties reporting increases
-
Annual Volunteer Deer Survey Period Begins
on August 12, 2020 at 11:07 AM
Operation Deer Watch, an annual citizen-science survey that collects information on deer, gives Wisconsin residents a great opportunity to assist with deer herd management efforts.
-
WBC, 4-H Foundation Holding Wisconsin Grills Beef Photo Contest
on August 12, 2020 at 11:07 AM
The Wisconsin Beef Council and Wisconsin 4-H Foundation are teaming up to hold the first-ever Wisconsin Grills Beef 4-H Photo Contest.
-
-
Three Earn AWABC Graduate Student Scholarships
on August 12, 2020 at 11:07 AM
The Association of Women in Agriculture Benefit Corporation has awarded three scholarships to alumni members of the Association of Women in Agriculture.
-
Calumet Co. Ag Stewardship Alliance Planning Field Day
on August 12, 2020 at 11:07 AM
The Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance will host its first field day event on August 25 to demonstrate and discuss manure infiltration into the soil.
-
Kristina Shelton defeats Rep. Staush Gruszynski in 90th Assembly District after heated...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 12, 2020 at 4:31 AM
Shelton defeated the first-term Green Bay Democrat with 79% of the vote to secure the party nomination.
-
Wisconsin politicians react to news that Biden picked Sen. Kamala Harris as vice...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2020 at 3:20 AM
Reaction from Wisconsin leaders poured in Tuesday as many Democrats hoped Sen. Kamala Harris could help Biden win over the swing state.
-
Green Bay man gets 24 years in prison in death of girlfriend's 15-month-old daughter
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 12, 2020 at 1:13 AM
Juan J. Maravilla, 33, told police "I smacked her up because I got mad," when questioned about toddler's death, according to the criminal complaint.
