Wisconsin felons would receive 5 years for having guns under GOP measure
An Assembly committee on Tuesday will also hold a public hearing on a bipartisan bill that would allow some noncitizens to become police officers.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Byers, Janice May Age 64 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on February 27, 2023 at 7:05 PM
-
Peterson, Herbert LeRoy Age 96 of Big Flats
by WRJC WebMaster on February 27, 2023 at 7:04 PM
-
VanOvermeiren, Mark D. Age 65 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on February 27, 2023 at 7:03 PM
-
Oehlert, Patricia Age 50 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on February 27, 2023 at 7:02 PM
-
Stevens, Jeffrey C. Age 60 of Red Granite
by WRJC WebMaster on February 27, 2023 at 7:01 PM
-
Both sides of the abortion debate gear up for a pitched battle in Wisconsin's Supreme...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 27, 2023 at 1:06 PM
Abortion is sure to take center stage in Wisconsin's Supreme Court race, one of the most watched political contests in the country this year.
-
Evers hopes to address 'forever chemicals,' conserve land, protect the Great Lakes in his...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 27, 2023 at 12:01 PM
Besides money to find and fix PFAS contamination, there are plans for state parks, Great Lakes erosion, conservation, farming and climate change.
-
Trial set to begin Monday for Green Bay man accused of killing man to whom he owed...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 27, 2023 at 11:06 AM
Pedro Arnaldo Santiago-Marquez is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating a corpse for the death of Jason Mendez-Ramos.
-
'A stark invasion of privacy': Green Bay court hearing on Thursday to determine if...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 27, 2023 at 11:05 AM
City official insist cameras, recorders installed in City Hall's lower floors are 'lawful.' But Chris Wery, Sen. Andre Jacque, others raise concerns
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.