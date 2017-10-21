Wisconsin Farmers Join Soil Health Partnership
Six Wisconsin farms have joined the Soil Health Partnership, a regional initiative that expands long-term conservation research projects in the upper Midwest.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
