Wisconsin farmers could soon be growing industrial hemp

The state Assembly has approved legislation that could allow Wisconsin farmers to grow industrial hemp. The bill, which passed the Senate earlier this week, would create a state pilot program under which farmers can grow industrial hemp with a permit. State Representative Jesse Kremer (R-Kewaskum) says it will open a new market to farmers who […]

Source: WRN.com

