Wisconsin Farm Real Estate Values Dipped in Past Year
The tough agricultural economy is likely to blame for a drop in the total value of Wisconsin farm land and buildings during the past year.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
Wisconsin Seeking Outstanding Young Farmer Nominations
on August 8, 2020 at 3:17 AM
Organizers of Wisconsin's Outstanding Young Farmer award are looking for nominations from a variety producers of agricultural commodities to apply for next year's program.
Baldwin Pushes to Protect Local Products from Unfair Trade Tactics
on August 8, 2020 at 3:17 AM
U.
FSA Leader on Important Sign-up Reminders, Program Deadlines
on August 8, 2020 at 3:17 AM
First off, I want to send a huge thank you to our Wisconsin FSA customers.
Schauer Joins DBA, Edge as Communications Specialist
on August 8, 2020 at 3:17 AM
The Green Bay-based Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative announced the hiring of Steven Schauer as a new communications specialist.
Mike Pence will be in Wisconsin as Democrats stage virtual convention from Milwaukee...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 8, 2020 at 2:30 AM
Mike Pence's planned visit falls during the Democratic National Convention — anchored in Milwaukee but not attended by Joe Biden.
Complaints to keep Kanye West off Wisconsin ballot cite phony signatures, including from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 8, 2020 at 1:42 AM
An attorney for Trump's re-election campaign submitted West's papers, and some wonder if the two are working together to siphon Biden votes.
Percentage of positive COVID-19 cases increases Friday
by Bob Hague on August 7, 2020 at 10:18 PM
Wisconsin continues to have a high level of COVID-19 activity, according to the Department of Health Services. DHS on Friday reported 989 new positive tests, 49 additional hospitalizations, and 12 deaths over the previous 24 hours. Seven percent of […]
The farm was his life. Now a hospice patient, Butch Halverson visits it one last time.
by Marshfield News-Herald on August 7, 2020 at 9:19 PM
Warner "Butch" Halverson, a third-generation Wood County farmer, got to visit his homestead and beloved cattle in July one last time.
