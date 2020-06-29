Wisconsin family calls for harsher charges in 'heinous' killing of Ho-Chunk woman
Her body was found burning in an outhouse. Her family is calling on prosecutors to upgrade a manslaughter charge to murder.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Lawmaker Feels UW-Extension is Undermining 4-H
on June 29, 2020 at 11:12 AM
State Senator Duey Stroebel of Saukville said in an editorial piece last week that the University of Wisconsin Division of Extension has provided online guidance regarding 4-H events at county fairs.
Final Day to Apply for Farm Support Program Funding
on June 29, 2020 at 11:12 AM
Wisconsin farmers have one last chance to submit their names into the online database for the Wisconsin Farm Support Program.
DATCP & Extension to Hold Webinar on Applying for State Grants
on June 29, 2020 at 11:12 AM
Wisconsin farmers can learn about several grant opportunities available through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture during a grant-writing webinar on July 15.
State FFA Alumni Chapters Earn National Grants
on June 29, 2020 at 11:12 AM
Several local FFA Alumni programs in Wisconsin have earned national grants this year.
Speakers for Week 13 of PDPW Dairy Signal Announced
on June 29, 2020 at 11:12 AM
The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin is welcoming several new speakers to its Dairy Signal programs this week.
The extra $600 in unemployment benefits ends July 25, and no extension or new help is in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2020 at 1:52 AM
The program to provide an additional $600 per week runs through the end of July but payments will cease a week early because the last full work week ends July 25.
Three killed in two-vehicle crash on Green Bay's west side; driver injured
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 28, 2020 at 11:24 PM
The area will be closed for next few hours and an alternative route includes Ashland Avenue and West Mason Street, Ninth Street, or State 172.
After two-day search, Green Bay police arrest man they say fired shots into two buildings
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 28, 2020 at 11:00 PM
Green Bay police said Garrett ran from the 2200 block of Imperial Lane as police arrived to look into reports of shots being fired into two buildings.
