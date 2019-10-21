Wisconsin Facing Wetter Than Normal Winter

The Climate Prediction Center for the National Weather Service expects Wisconsin to have more precipitation than normal this winter. The first official outlook for the season gives a 50-to-60 percent chance that the state will see more snow than normal. No projection was made about temperatures so the precipitation could be rain. The first winter outlook report was issued last week.

Source: WRJC.com





