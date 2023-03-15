Wisconsin experts explain the collapse of tech-focused banks

The collapse of the Silicon Valley and Silvergate Banks over the weekend has financial markets shaken up, but Wisconsin banks are well-positioned to handle the problems. UW-Madison finance professor Roberto Robatto says looser banking regulations were a factor in the bank’s collapse. “There was exceptions, a regulatory exception that were made for so-called medium-sized banks, […] Source: WRN.com







