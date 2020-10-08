Wisconsin exceeds 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 800 hospitalizations for first time izations

Wisconsin topped 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 800 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time on Thursday. The state Department of Health Services reported 3,132 new positive tests. One hundred ten more hospitalizations bring the number of currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients to 873, including 219 in intensive care. For the first time, we see 3,000+ […]

Source: WRN.com







