Wisconsin Ethics Commission refers Brandtjen for prosecution in campaign finance scheme

The Wisconsin Ethics Commission is recommending investigations into alleged campaign finance violations by a state lawmaker, a Donald Trump fundraising committee, and a Trump supporter who challenged Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. State Representative Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls) and Trump’s Save America PAC allegedly helped move $40,000 to the campaign of Adam Steen, who lost to […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.