Wisconsin Encourages Patients and Providers to Use Telehealth Options for Health Care Visits during COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

While keeping people distanced from each other during the current public health emergency is critical to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the people of Wisconsin still require health care – related to COVID-19 or not. Using computers, tablets, cell phones, and other technology to conduct health care visits at a distance, known as telehealth, can help people get care in a way that protects both patients and health care providers.

“Never has the option of telehealth been more critical than at a time when we are asking people to stay home, especially people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19,” said Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Using telehealth will help reduce exposures and keep our valued healthcare providers and others safe.”

Source: WRJC.com





