Wisconsin elections commission votes to allow polling place changes to protect nursing home residents
In the wake of the COVID-19 disaster declaration by the Governor, the Wisconsin elections commission is working to make voting safer in the upcoming election. Spokesman Reid Magney says that clerks will be moving polling places away from nursing homes, and encouraging those residents to use absentee voting. “We know election law, but we don’t […]
Source: WRN.com
