Wisconsin Elections Commission votes to allow clerks to accept partial addresses on absentee ballots

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has complied with court orders and voted to tell the more than 1,800 local clerks who run elections in the battleground state that they can accept absentee ballots that are missing parts of a witness’s address.…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com



