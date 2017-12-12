Wisconsin Elections Commission stands behind staff

Members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission are standing behind embattled members of the agency’s staff. Commission Chair Mark Thomsen proposed a resolution Tuesday re-affirming support for the agency’s interim administrator, Michael Haas, who was named in a Department of Justice report into the leak of information from a secret John Doe investigation that targeted Governor […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.