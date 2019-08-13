Wisconsin Elections Commission scales back program to buy new computers for elections clerks

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is scaling back its proposal for newer, more secure computers. Staff had proposed spending around 300-thousand dollars on 250 new systems to send out to clerks offices who can’t afford to upgrade their own equipment. But that’s been scaled back to just 25 computers at a cost of 30-thousand dollars. The […]

