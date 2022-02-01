Wisconsin Elections Commission keeps current rules on fixing absentee ballot envelopes

The Wisconsin Elections Commission will not be changing its guidance on how clerks handle mistakes on absentee ballots. That’s after a Republican-led attempt to force clerks to contact voters before fixing simple errors failed to pass. Commission Chair Ann Jacobs says the rule change wouldn’t even stop the fraud that Republicans say they’re worried about. […] Source: WRN.com







