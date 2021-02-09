Wisconsin elections commission expecting low turnout for next week’s primary
The Wisconsin Elections Commission is predicting a low turnout ahead of next week’s February primary election. Administrator Megan Wolfe says that’s not unusual. “February elections, especially in an odd number year, always have unfortunately very low turnout and it looks to be that case for it for this one as well.” The only major state-wide race […]
Source: WRN.com
Mauston Wins Overtime Thriller Over Baraboo in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on February 9, 2021 at 4:23 AM
State Dems look to move Wisconsin to ranked choice voting system
by Raymond Neupert on February 9, 2021 at 3:08 AM
Two Legislative democrats would like to see Wisconsin move to a ranked choice voting system. State Representative Mark Spreitzer says the change would allow people to not only vote for who they would hope to win, but also who they prefer to […]
JFC co-chair Sen. Marklein opposed to pot legalization as part of budget
by Raymond Neupert on February 9, 2021 at 3:07 AM
One of the heads of the Legislature’s joint finance committee says he’s not on board with Governor Evers plans on marijuana legalization as part of the state budget. Senator Howard Marklein says that local sheriffs continue to oppose pot […]
Brett Favre, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin fish, shoot bow and arrow, talk football for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 9, 2021 at 12:13 AM
Stone Cold" Steve Austin traveled to Mississippi to spend the day with Brett Favre for an episode of his USA Network show "Straight Up Steve Austin."
Fox River Mall shooting suspect held on $1.5 million cash bond after emotional plea from...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 8, 2021 at 11:20 PM
Dezman Ellis, the 17-year-old suspect in the deadly shooting Jan. 31 at the Fox River Mall, didn't put up a fight when he was arrested in Des Moines.
Snow people spotted throughout Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 8, 2021 at 11:18 PM
Following recent snowstorms, Green Bay-area residents displayed their creativity by making snowmen in their yards.
Wisconsin moves to top of nation in daily COVID-19 vaccinations as plans for free clinics...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 8, 2021 at 11:03 PM
With the pace of vaccinations picking up the Evers administration makes plans to open a community clinic site in southern. Wisconsin.
1 in 3 people 65 and older in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 8, 2021 at 10:42 PM
The seven-day case average is down 62% from a month ago, and the average daily death toll has remained steady in recent days at 23.
