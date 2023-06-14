Wisconsin Elections Commission chairman will seek vote on top administrator's future
With Meagan Wolfe’s future in limbo, she urges a path forward with professional leadership in the face of upcoming high-profile elections.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wisconsin Elections Commission chairman will seek vote on top administrator's future
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2023 at 5:46 PM
With Meagan Wolfe's future in limbo, she urges a path forward with professional leadership in the face of upcoming high-profile elections.
-
Great Lakes cruise ship returns to Green Bay for second straight year
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2023 at 5:36 PM
The Ocean Navigator docked in Leicht Park in downtown Green Bay on Wednesday morning. Its passengers will spend the day exploring Green Bay attractions.
-
As battles over Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline grind on, tribes fear Great Lakes, treaty...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2023 at 5:07 PM
Activists say that the Line 5 pipeline is a great threat to the Great Lakes. They are now calling on the Biden administration to shut it down.
-
Judge denies motion to suppress Taylor Schabusiness statement to police in beheading case
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM
Judge denies Taylor Schabusiness' attorney attempt to supress statements made to police and evidence collected at her apartment and from a minivan.
-
Woodside League Baseball Scores from Tuesday 6/13
by WRJC WebMaster on June 14, 2023 at 2:57 PM
-
Royall Summer Baseball Team Starts Season With Pair of Woodside League Victories
by WRJC WebMaster on June 14, 2023 at 2:56 PM
-
Bennett, Marvin Louis Age 78 of Finley Township, Formerly of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on June 14, 2023 at 2:17 PM
-
Linenberg, Carolee Age 89 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on June 14, 2023 at 2:15 PM
-
Three ways the Wisconsin Supreme Court could shape your life
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2023 at 1:57 PM
Challenges for abortion rights, new political maps and voting rules could appear before the state Supreme Court, experts say.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.