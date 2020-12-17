Wisconsin Elections Commission aims to dispel misinformation

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has created a new question-and-answer section on its website to dispel misinformation about the November election. “I think there are a lot of people who maybe haven’t been paying as much attention to the nuts and bolts of elections in the past, who are now are hearing things and they say […]

