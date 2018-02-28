Wisconsin Elections agency disputes report on election hacking

Officials with the Wisconsin Elections Commission are disputing a national media report that the state’s election systems were among those compromised by Russians ahead of the 2016 elections. NBC reported Tuesday that Wisconsin was one of seven states that had websites or voter registration systems compromised by covert operatives supported by Russian interests. The outlet […]

Source: WRN.com

