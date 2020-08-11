Wisconsin election results: August 2020 primary
See live election results of contested races in the 2020 Wisconsin primary elections.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Downtown Green Bay grocery and residential projects take steps forward
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2020 at 9:19 PM
Green Bay's redevelopment authority reached preliminary agreements with three developers proposing apartments, townhouses and a grocery store in and near downtown.
-
Biden leads Trump, 49%-44%, among likely Wisconsin voters in latest Marquette poll
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2020 at 7:56 PM
Trump also trailed in the polls at this point four years ago and went on to narrowly carry Wisconsin and claim the White House.
-
Mask mandates have broad support among Wisconsin voters, new poll shows
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2020 at 7:44 PM
Sixty-nine percent of voters surveyed last week support face mask requirements in all public places while 29% disagree with the mandates.
-
Biden maintains lead over trump in latest MU poll
by Bob Hague on August 11, 2020 at 7:31 PM
The latest Marquette Law School poll of Wisconsin likely voters finds support in the presidential race little changed since June. “In this month’s poll, Joe Biden has a five point lead among likely voters, 49 to 44 percent for Trump. […]
-
Wisconsin election results: August 2020 primary
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2020 at 7:17 PM
See live election results of contested races in the 2020 Wisconsin primary elections.
-
Heidel House Resort & Spa in Green Lake could reopen in May after owner accepts offer to...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on August 11, 2020 at 6:59 PM
Green Lake's Heidel House could reopen in May after owner Fiore Companies accepted an offer from Lighthouse Hotel Development to buy the resort.
-
Two people charged with fraud in moving company claiming to be located in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2020 at 6:01 PM
Great Moving's address is listed on Mason Street, but the company was never located there.
-
Green Bay polling places quiet for Tuesday primary after thousands cast absentee ballots
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2020 at 5:53 PM
Tuesday's scene was a stark contrast to the April 7 election, when frustrated voters waited hours in line at just two city polling locations.
-
'This is a labor of love' : a couple transforms their space into a Marine Corps museum
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2020 at 5:38 PM
In 2008, Nancy and Frank Cornelius decided to turn their laundry mat and grocery store into a Marine Corps Museum.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.