Wisconsin election recount complete

With the Dane County election recount finished and certified, President-elect Joe Biden still maintains his lead over President Donald Trump. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell reported Biden’s vote count was reduced by 91 votes, to 260,094, while President Trump’s was reduced by 46, to 78,754. 3-0 certification of Dane County recount pic.twitter.com/ItNHnQbY4H — Scott McDonell […]

Source: WRN.com







